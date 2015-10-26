Would You Be Brave Enough to Tell Oprah She Has Kale in Her Teeth?

Stars, they're just like us! It turns out that Oprah Winfrey, too, occasionally faces the awkward aftermath when you fail to realize you have a green leafy vegetable stuck in your chompers. But thankfully, one bold man had the courtesy to tell her.

The media mogul, 61, took to Twitter last week to express her gratitude to a "kind gentleman who told me I had kale in my teeth," though the heroic man has still not been identified despite ongoing hurrahs from social media users.

Oprah went on to explain in her 140 characters that she had previously been eating kale chips with celebrity pal Quincy Jones and had to go straight to her other celebrity pal Laird Hamilton's apparel launch party. (We feel for you, O—Can we call you O?—when you're that busy it's hard to find time to do a mirror check.)

Thank u kind gentleman who told me I had kale in my teeth. Was eating kale chips with Quincy Jones. Went straight to @LairdLife party. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) October 23, 2015

The Tweet quickly went viral and received a slew of hilarious responses:

@Oprah There's a special place in heaven for people like that. — Idil Ibrahim (@I_Am_Idil) October 23, 2015

@Oprah if I was eating kale chips with Quincy Jones I would keep it in my teeth — Ivy Lam (@ivylam22) October 23, 2015

@Oprah I don't know if I'd have the nerve to tell you that. But then I couldn't live with myself if I didn't. — SHAUNA (@shvander) October 23, 2015

Oprah also shared that Jones has lost 60 lbs.—and he credits the kale.

That's sweet and all, but the fun part is imagining this whole thing playing out.

I mean, if you were eating kale chips with Oprah Winfrey, would you be brave enough to awkwardly interrupt her, just as she was giving you some in-person "Live Your Best Life" advice, to tell her she had something in her teeth?

Answer: No. No way. Not happening.



via GIPHY

Source: Giphy

You'd maybe consider it like ...

via GIPHY

Source: Giphy

But ultimately, you'd just sit there like ...

via GIPHY

Source: Giphy

