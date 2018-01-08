6 Times Oprah Inspired Us During Her Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

The 2018 Golden Globes were, as expected, a star-studded night. But one moment stood out a bit more than the rest: Oprah Winfrey's incredible speech.

Winfrey attended the event as a recipient of the Cecil B. Demille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment—and let me tell you, her acceptance speech did not disappoint. Before getting onstage herself, other award recipients made note of Winfrey's literally *awesome* presence. "Hi, Oprah,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan stopped to say in the middle of her own acceptance speech for best actress in a comedy or musical (because when Oprah is sitting right in front of you, you can't not introduce yourself). Sterling K. Brown was also starstruck.

Once Winfrey took the stage, she gave what may be the speech of the century, touching on race, gender equality, and her hopes for a brighter future. Read on for the best quotes from her 2018 Golden Globes speech.

On gender equality

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up."

On being an inspiration to young black women

"It is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given the same award."

On telling your story

"What I know for sure is speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have."

On supporting women

"A new day is on the horizon, and when that day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women...and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say #MeToo again."

On her own career

"In my career, what I've tried my best to do... is to say something about how men and women really behave, to say how we experience shame, how we love, how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere, how we overcome."

"I've interviewed and portrayed people who've withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality they all share is the ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning even during our darkest nights."