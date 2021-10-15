Olivia Wilde Poses Topless for New Body Positive Skincare Campaign: 'I Love My Body Now More Than I Ever Have'

Olivia Wilde is celebrating her post-baby body. The mother of two recently stripped down to spread a body confident message to the world by participating in a "sustainability is sexy" campaign for skincare line True Botanicals, where she's the chief brand activist.

"I am someone who has had two babies, I'm in my late thirties, and I love my body now more than I ever have," the 37-year-old actress and Booksmart director explains in a new interview with Vogue UK.

"I enjoy the opportunity to take care of myself," she continued, explaining her focus on clean beauty. "That's what my beauty ritual is: Taking care of myself and celebrating my body at this stage of my life."

Wilde hopes the unretouched images from the campaign will help break down taboos surrounding women's bodies. "We want to celebrate the idea of loving one's own body and feeling confident because you feel beautiful, and the idea that the rituals we practice for ourselves are opportunities to celebrate ourselves," she said. "This is about interacting with ourselves and celebrating ourselves."

In one of the images, Olivia lifts her arms up over her head and exposes her breasts, her bare nipples censored with rectangles in a post she shared on Instagram. In another image taken from behind, she wears sheer white underwear with white knee socks. A third image reveals her nipples seen through a sheer white T-shirt. "Feel yourself," she captioned the gallery. All the images were taken by photographer Guy Aroch.

"If we are allowed opportunities to celebrate our body, it has an effect," she said. "It has an effect on how we treat one another and how we treat ourselves."

Wilde went on to explain how her relationship with her breasts changed after becoming a mom. "I'm someone who breastfed two kids and it's funny [because] honestly, when you're breastfeeding, you have a different relationship to your breasts and sort of the rest of the world," she continued.

Over the past year, Wilde split from her fiancé and the father of her children, Jason Sudeikis, and also started a new romance with Harry Styles. Amid these big changes, she says she realized "the most valuable thing we have in life is time, and the freedom with which to spend it the way you want to and with the people you want to," she stated.

"I think that it really affects your health," she continued. "The way that you view your time affects your health, and choosing to spend time focusing on your family, on people you love, on your health and exercise." These days, Wilde says she is leading a "generally healthier, happier lifestyle."