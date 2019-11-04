This video is part of Health's My Mantra series. Follow along with new videos on our Instagram page and share your own words of wisdom using #MantraMonday.

No matter how good things may be going it’s easy to get caught up in the little annoyances of life. Even former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo knows this to be true, which is why she relies on a mantra to stay grounded: “Anytime something is wrong you can think, ‘okay, I trust that this is happening for my highest good,” she explains to Health.

With a positive attitude, Culpo feels like she can turn a “terrible” or “difficult” situation into something to learn from. “If you have that attitude with every hardship in life, you’ll always evolve and you’ll basically become a better version of yourself,” she says.

We caught up with Culpo at the grand opening for P.volve Studio in New York City at the very early time of 7 a.m., and she joked that she was currently using this mantra to look on the bright side of sleeping through her alarm that morning. “I got extra sleep,” she smiled.

But in all seriousness, Culpo says this phrase has been particularly helpful when it comes to relationships—professional and personal. “When things go badly in a relationship and it really hurts you personally, it does make you stronger,” she says. “I know that’s kind of a cliché, but it does make you learn so much more about yourself. It helps you realize what you do and don’t want and that might be really difficult, but ultimately, you grow.”

Culpo’s other necessities for living a healthy lifestyle are drinking a lot of water, getting enough sleep, and sticking to a workout she loves. “Because I travel so much, sometimes I don’t sleep much, and I always notice a difference mentally and physically,” she explains.

As for her favorite workout, Culpo is an ambassador for P.volve, a method that focuses on low-impact moves to strengthen your muscles. “It’s so great at helping people achieve strengthening, lengthening, toning,” she says. Culpo and her two sisters all enjoy being able to stream the workout from home.

