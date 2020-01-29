Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Total Bellas are about to become total mamas: Brie and Nikki Bella announced that they are both pregnant! In an exclusive interview with People, the sisters, both 36, revealed that they are expecting.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told the outlet. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev (who popped the question to her just a few weeks ago in early January), while Brie plans to welcome her second child with her husband, Daniel Bryan. Brie and Daniel also have a 2-year-old daughter named Birdie.

"[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki said. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

The twins told People that not only are they sharing the experience together—the two are having the same symptoms.

"We’ve been super nauseous," Brie explained, while Nikki added, “I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it’s crazy because I’m not going out and partying. I’m not hitting up my usual happy hours. There’s no wine in my life. It’s like having a hangover. I think what’s been the hardest part on me is feeling this hangover every day.”

The sisters were recently featured on Health's December cover, where they opened up about their relationships, including Brie's plans to expand her family.

"We were trying for eight months, and I couldn’t get pregnant," she told Health. "I was stressed, and it wasn’t happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something—like, it’s not a great time to have another baby."

The wrestling star said that while she wasn't sure what the future would hold, she hoped to add one more to her brood.

"We were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister," Brie said at the time.

As for Nikki, she admitted that while she always thought she'd become a mom one day, she was worried that having polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) might impact her fertility.

"I definitely want to be a mom one day, but I don’t want it now," she said. "I’m in this unfortunate situation where I’m 36 and everyone is reminding me, “Your eggs, your eggs!” So I’m freezing my eggs. I also found out I have PCOS—it kills your fertility. I’m getting brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations, and hair loss. I actually just found out and was devastated. You research it, and there is no cure. I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom. So yes, I do feel like being a mom is in my future. I am just not sure how soon."

Looks like it's a lot sooner than she thought. Congrats to the Bella twins—here's to hoping their babies are badasses just like their moms.

