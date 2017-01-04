Cut back on social media. Pack lunch a few days a week. Prioritize self-care (for real). Many of us are working our way toward healthy goals like these, starting this week. And while you may think celebrities, with their super luxe lives, don't catch the same new-year-new-you bug, think again! The famous women below have vowed to get fitter, exude confidence, spread positive energy, and more in 2017. Even better, their Instagram accounts offer A+ motivation for anyone who could use a little spring in her step. Take a look for yourself, and get inspired to finish whatever it is you're starting this year.

If you want to stay on track with exercise...

Start by checking out Kate Hudson's Insta feed. The actress and Fabletics creator has promised to document her first 10 days of the new year as she gets back on track with her healthy routine. You'll also find evidence she's human: Day 1 involved Bloody Marys.

Day 2 she geared up to sweat it out on a Peloton bike.

Day 2: Does posting a pic in my @fabletics count as getting back on track...? Gonna get on my favorite bike @pelotoncycle and try to make this happen 👊 #StillLazy #GonnaGetUpAndMakeItHappenTho A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:40am PST

And on Day 3 she and her pup hit the trail.

Day 3 Cody and I got some air in our lungs 🌬🌬🌬🌬🌬🌬🌬🌬 #HikingBuddy #Fabletics10DaysOfGettingBackOnTrack A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

RELATED: 21 New Year's Resolutions You'll Actually Keep

Also on the exercise track? Lena Dunham. The Girls star and creator shared a video in which she's dancing around and doing jumping jacks with a pal, captioning the clip, "new year gotta do it!!!!" (Psst, her pants are K-Deer, if you were wondering.)

new year gotta do it!!! ⚡️ CC @bethcooke_flow A video posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:57am PST

Ashley Tisdale is also "already back at it," as she wrote on Instagram alongside a classic shot of supermodel Cindy Crawford pumping weights.

Me today. Already back at it 💪🏼#CindyCrawford A photo posted by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Ellie Goulding has declared 2017 the "time to get serious." The singer, who frequently shares videos of her hardcore workouts, was back in the ring throwing punches with her trainer yesterday.

'17 time to get serious 🙈👊🏼 A video posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:36am PST

If you want to practice more self-love...

Supermodel and body-positivity advocate Ashley Graham is your girl for inspiration. On January 1, the stunner shared a runway lingerie shot, and announced that she's walking into 2017 with "boldness, excitement, and confidence." She added a thank you "to all the people who helped me achieve so many of my goals, dreams and desires this past year! Dream big and get what you want." Scroll the rest of her feed and you'll find plenty of empowering messages about owning your shape and living fearlessly.

Walking into #2017 with boldness, excitement and confidence!! Thank you to all the people who helped me achieve so many of my goals, dreams and desires this past year! Dream big and get what you want.. Happy New Year! A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:59am PST

Maria Menounos shared a long and refreshing list of New Year's resolutions for 2017, including helping her mom get healthy and strong "first and foremost," getting married, starting a family, and taking some risks. Also among her to-dos: "to be unapologetically me in 2017" and "help fellow females gain further success, strength, and happiness." We can certainly get on board with those missions.

If you want to spread more positivity ...

Tennis pro Serena Williams vows to not only make this year better, but to make every day better. "Oh and spread love to all people of all nations color and background," she added on Instagram.

2016 is done... as I go on to 2017 I always try to make not every year but everyday better. Oh and spread love to all people of all nations color and background. Hope enjoy my year in review! A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:45pm PST

RELATED: 30 Easy Tips to Get Slimmer in 30 Days

And if you're really serious about your goal for 2017...

Write it down. That's what Tyra Banks urged her followers to do in a post yesterday: "Better chance of it coming true if you do."

What do you want to accomplish in 2017? Ok, now write it down. Better chance of it coming true if you do. A photo posted by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:00am PST

Check out 5 Tips for Goal-Setting Success for more advice on how to make your 2017 resolution stick.