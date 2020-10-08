A big part of why I was drawn to it is because it gave me an opportunity to play my mum. I always felt, when I was growing up, that there was this fierce love that my mother had for me. And I really felt if anybody threatened any one of her children—there’s three of us—that my mum would put her life on the line there and then. And as someone who doesn’t have children, I’ve always been fascinated by [that]. And that’s what Helen is like. If you cut her in half, through every cell in her body runs these two children. And so it gave me an opportunity to explore that kind of fierce mother’s love.