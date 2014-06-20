Move of the Week: Overhead Press

Want to sculpt your shoulders? Then you need to try this move from Maria Menounos’ circuit workout, created by her trainer Andrea Orbeck.

News &amp; Views
June 20, 2014

Want to sculpt your shoulders? Then you need to try this move from Maria Menounos’ circuit workout, created by her trainer Andrea Orbeck.

Here's how to do it: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, wrists at shoulder-height and a 5- to 10-pound dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead into a Y. Return to start. Do 10 reps. Pressing into a Y prevents you from shrugging your shoulders.

Try this move: Overhead Press

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up