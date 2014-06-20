Move of the Week: Overhead Press

Want to sculpt your shoulders? Then you need to try this move from Maria Menounos’ circuit workout, created by her trainer Andrea Orbeck.
Here's how to do it: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, wrists at shoulder-height and a 5- to 10-pound dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead into a Y. Return to start. Do 10 reps. Pressing into a Y prevents you from shrugging your shoulders.
