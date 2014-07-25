Move of the Week: Dumbbell Squat

For strong, lean legs, go beyond aÂ standard body weight squat and try using weights, like in this move from E! host Maria Menounosâ circuit workout.

Here's how to do it: Stand with feet hip-width apart, a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand, raised to your shoulders. Pushing your butt back, lower into a squat. With abs tight, shoulders back, and glutes engaged, slowly rise to standing. Do 25 reps.

Try this move:

And if you've got a little more time, you can do this exercise as part of a . Watch Maria Menounos, author of Every Girl's Guide to Diet and Fitness, show you how to do a speedy, . Do this circuit two to three times to get a great workout in less than 20 minutes.