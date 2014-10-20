Move of the Week: Deadlift

Want to tone your lower half? Try this exercise from E! host Maria Menounosâ circuit routine. Though the name may sound funny, deadlifts will seriously sculpt your quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings, while working your core, too.

Here's how to do it: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent and a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand. Keeping your weight in your heels, push your hips back and lower your torso as you slide the dumbbells down the front of your thighs to just below your knees. (Your shoulders should be back.) Slowly rise to standing. Repeat 15 times.

Try this move:

Have more time for a full workout? You can do this exercise as part of a . Watch Maria Menounos, author of Every Girlâs Guide to Diet and Fitness ($14, amazon.com), show you how to do a speedy, . Do the circuit two to three times to get a great workout in less than 20 minutes.

RELATED: 18 Moves to Tone Your Butt, Thighs, and Legs