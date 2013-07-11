Move of the Day: Staggered-Leg Wall Squat

Love to dance? Then this move is for you. It's from our Dancing with the Stars workout, created by Cheryl Burke and is a double whammy, stretching the calves while strengthening both the glutes and thighs.
How to do it: Begin standing facing a wall or bar, arm's length distance away. Take a step back with your right leg and lower into a staggered squat. Lean toward the wall to feel a deep stretch in your lower calf. Hold the position for 30 seconds and then repeat on the opposite side.
