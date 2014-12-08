Monica Bellucci Is Oldest Bond Girl Ever at 50

Well…it's about time.

For years we’ve watching James Bond, in all his hunky incarnations—from the suave Sean Connery to the gritty Daniel Craig—woo a wide array of nubile, bikini-clad costars: blonde, brunette, black, Asian, Ukrainian. But rarely has the martini-loving alpha-male been linked to a woman of a certain age.

Well, 007 has finally met his match, People reports. In the movie Spectre, set for release next year, 46-year-old Daniel Craig has two love interests: one is 29-year-old French actress Lea Seydoux (playing the character Madeleine Swann); the other is 50-year-old Italian sex bomb Monica Bellucci (who goes by the name Lucia Sciarra in the flick).

Yes, the spy from across the pond is finally romancing someone a little more age-appropriate—a woman who actually qualifies for an AARP member card and can recall a world without Twitter. With this role, Bellucci assumes the title of oldest Bond Girl from Honor Blackman, who was 39 when she played Pussy Galore in 1964’s Goldfinger, according to the Daily Mail.

Who will snag the bad boy’s affections? We’ll have to wait and see, but our euros are on Bellucci. Older women have a lot more experience—and they're sneaky. Be afraid, Madeleine Swann. Be very, very afraid.

