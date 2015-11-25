Molly Sims Reveals Her Stay-Healthy Secrets for the Holidays

As a mom of two small kids, a model, a contributor to The View and an author, Molly Sims is always swamped, so the holidays just add another level of craziness.
The holiday season is full of great timesâand stress. Sure, the shopping and parties are fun, but they can wreak havoc on your healthy habits.
Molly Sims gets it. As a mom of two small kids, a model, a contributor to The View and an author, sheâs always swamped, so the holidays just add another level of craziness. She took a few minutes recently to share some of her secrets for staying beautiful, energized, and happy throughout the season.
Refreshingly, her stay-well secrets donât involve juice fasts, out-there superfoods or exercise regimens youâve never heard of. Her approach is real, down-to-earth and totally doable.
Snack smart
âAlways plan ahead, especially if youâre traveling or you know youâll be in your car all day,â Sims tells Health. âWhen youâre not in control or youâre tired or in a hurry, thatâs when you can really drop the calorie bomb.â Instead of relying on what she might find at an airport or mall food court, Sims spends some time on Sunday packing snacks for the week so she can grab and go. Some of her favorites include carrots and hummus, almonds, cherry tomatoes sprinkled with coarse salt, homemade popcorn, and Glutino pretzels. âI have to portion everything out, otherwise Iâll eat the whole box,â she tells Health.
Donâ€™t graze at parties
Have something to eat before you go, and once you get there, choose what youâre going to have carefully, then âsit down and eat,â she says. âIf youâre grabbing things off trays and not paying attention, the next thing you know youâve had 1,000 calories and you havenât really eaten anything.â
Keep up your be-well habits
Both rest and exercise are critical during the holidays, Sims says. âTake a nap, 30 to 45 minutes. Or, if you canât nap, even just lay down and take a break from email or the phoneâ to reinvigorate yourself. As for exercise, âThe fitness will give you more energy,â sheÂ says. âDo what you can do. It doesnât have to be an hour. Thirty to 40 minutes at home is fine, as long as you move around and sweat. Do jumping jacks, jump rope, lift soup cansâdo what you can do to move and sweat. Youâll find itâs a great stress reliever.â
Give yourself a break
Showing yourself some kindness is especially important during the crazy-making holiday season, Sims says, so take it easy. âMake sure your heels arenât killing you all night, try to wear things that are comfortable,â she advises. Take a few moments to indulge in an exfoliating mask or try dry brushing your skin.
Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of herbal tea, sparkling water with lime, and plain water. Simsâ trick for drinking more water? âSip through a straw,â she says. âI have a hard time drinking plain water, but when I drink it with a straw I drink twice as much.â