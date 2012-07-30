Molly Sims: I'm Counting the Days Until I Can Exercise Again

Last month, one of our favorite cover celebs, Molly Sims, and her husband, Scott Stuber, welcomed 7-pound life-changer Brooks Alan Stuber into their world. Now Molly is working with Health to get her pre-Brooks body back. We’ve enlisted Ashley Koff, R.D., author of Mom Energy, as well as celebrity trainer (and new mom!) Tracy Anderson, creator of the popular Tracy Anderson Method. But you don’t have to be a new mom to benefit from Molly’s diet/fitness strategy. Anyone looking to lose weight, get in shape--or both--can benefit from our plan. Check back regularly to follow Molly’s progress.

Counting the days til I can exercise again. In the meantime, I’m wearing two girdles—Spanx, and then a real girdle on top of that—just to get my body back to re-engaging my muscles again. I only take them off to sleep—which isn’t a lot!—though I’ve gotten pretty good about napping when the baby does.