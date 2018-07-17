Mindy Kaling Asked the Internet For Treadmill Recommendations—Here Are the Ones People Love on Amazon

Mindy Kaling is getting her cardio in. Last week, the new mom and TV show creator hopped on her treadmill and uploaded a video to her Instagram Story. Here’s what she had to say about "that treadmill life."

"Hi guys, good morning," she said in the clip, complete with an avocado GIPHY. "I’m on my treadmill, which I love, but I’ve had for, like, 12 years. What is a treadmill that you like? ‘Cause I need to buy a new one. Thank you!"

Mindy, we’ve got your back. Here are just a few of the options that Amazon users are obsessed with. Depending on her (or your) price range, it’s possible to find a great machine and stay on budget.

Exerpeutic TF1000 Ultra High Capacity Walk to Fitness Electric Treadmill

With over 250 positive reviews, this moderately priced treadmill from Exerpeutic won’t slow you down.

To buy: $500; amazon.com

Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill

More than 270 people gave this option a five-star rating, with one commenter saying it is easy to fold up after a workout to save space in your home.

To buy: $287; amazon.com

NordicTrack T 6.5 S Treadmill

This highly-rated product comes with 20 workouts programmed into the machine, so you can achieve your fitness goals without Googling or planning out a routine.

To buy: $600; amazon.com

Confidence Fitness Electric Treadmill

The most affordable treadmill on this list is also the most colorful. It’s light and foldable, so you can sneak in a walk, jog, or run at any time.

To buy: $200; amazon.com

Hopefully, these can motivate Kaling (and maybe you, too) to enjoy cardio day. From fun pops of color to a variety of price points, these have enough five stars to earn a spot in your office or home.