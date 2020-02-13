If the idea of accidentally exposing a nipple to the world is the kind of thing that keeps you awake at night, Miles Cyrus is on hand to provide reassurance. Basically, you just have to own it.

At first glance, Cyrus’s Instagram post that everyone’s talking about looks like any standard paparazzi shot. Cute outfit? Check. Fabulous shoes? Check. Rock-chick smokey eye? Check. Obligatory security-type-bloke-in-black-suit? Check. There’s not an errant nipple in sight.

But it becomes clear that there’s more to the post when you read the caption. “Swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon,” the former Disney Channel star wrote.

And there it is. For how long, who knows? But 12 hours after it was posted, the Cyrus nipple is still on Instagram, with well over a million likes.

Because Cyrus is putting her nipple out there herself (literally, obviously, and also on one of the world’s biggest social media platforms), you just don’t feel embarrassed for her. And if you do, you shouldn’t. This woman knows there are more important things to worry about than accidentally showing a completely natural body part.

The photos were taken as the “Slide Away” singer was leaving the Marc Jacobs fall/winter show in New York City on February 12. Cyrus made her first runway appearance in the show, closing it out in a black bra top, wide-leg pants, long black gloves, and a zebra print bag.

Clearly, Cyrus figured her public wardrobe malfunction would be bigger news than her runway debut. Props to her for getting in there first. But a nip slip is really no big deal to the star. She told W magazine in 2014 that she’s much more comfortable naked than in clothes. “We were never inside, and we never wore shoes,” she said of her childhood in Tennessee. “I think it’s why I like wearing no clothes so much and I’m always naked.”

Cyrus (along with numerous other female celebrities, such as Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna) has pushed Instagram’s censorship limits before. In December 2014, Cyrus showed her support for the “Free the Nipple” campaign by posting a topless photo of herself. The topless pic was reported and quickly removed from Instagram—but not before the image was screenshot and shared on numerous sites.

As to whether Instagram will ever “free the (female) nipple,” the platform’s community guidelines still don’t allow female nipples in photography, although they are permitted in paintings and sculptures, and exceptions are made for images showing mastectomy scarring and active breastfeeding.

