This Video Proves Michelle Obama Will Do Anything to Promote Healthy Eating

First Lady Michelle Obama is not shy when it comes to showing off her dance moves. Who can forget her appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon last year for the "Evolution of Mom Dancing"? This year, though, it's all about that new hit "Turnip For What?"

Let us explain. As part of a White House Q+A to promote her fitness and nutrition campaign Let's Move!, Mrs. Obama answered questions on Vine and Twitter.

That's when Twitter user @Alphacat, who also does an awesome impersonation of the President, sent her this must-know question:"How many calories do you burn every time you 'turn up'?!" As in, when she's getting down to a beat or more generally, going buckwild.

Her response: #Turnipforwhat, a Vine video of her dancing with a turnip as the popular dance song "Turn Down for What" by DJ Snake and Lil Jon plays in the background.

Aside from the awesomeness that is Michelle Obama referencing Lil Jon, the First Lady couldn't have picked a better dancing buddy. Turnips are a powerhouse veggie—the roots are a good source of vitamin C and the leaves have folate and vitamins A and K.

You might not be familiar with them because they can be bitter if you're not using the right cooking techniques. The truth is that this veggie is really quite lovable.

To get more turnips in your diet, check out these five tasty recipes:

Chicken with Turnips and Pomegranate Sauce

The flavor combo of peppery turnips and tart pomegranates makes this chicken dish perfect to nosh in the wintertime. Get the recipe: Chicken with Turnips and Pomegranate Sauce

Creamy Turnip-Potato Purée

For a lighter mashed potato recipe, add in turnips. They have two-thirds fewer calories than regular potatoes. Get the recipe: Creamy Turnip-Potato Purée





Roasted Turnips, Sweet Potatoes, Apples, and Dried Cranberries

Who could resist their favorite cold-weather foods baked into one dish? Guests will love this recipe at your next winter party. Get the recipe: Roasted Turnips, Sweet Potatoes, Apples, and Dried Cranberries

Photo: MyRecipes.com

Moroccan Turnip and Chickpea Braise

Turn up the heat on your turnips by sautéing with savory spices and hearty veggies. Just toss over couscous or rice for a satisfying vegetarian meal. Get the recipe: Moroccan Turnip and Chickpea Braise





Smashed Potatoes, Parsnips, and Turnips

Throw these three ingredients into a pot then mash them up for a flavorful mixture of veggies. Get the Recipe: Smashed Potatoes, Parsnips, and Turnips

Photo: MyRecipes.com

