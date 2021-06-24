Big news for Megan Thee Stallion fans: The rapper just released a new swimwear collection-and she posted a video of herself modeling different styles from the line.

Megan-Thee-Stallion-Posts-Bathing-Suit-Photo-GettyImages-1320408681 Credit: Getty Images

Megan, who regularly kept fans posted on her Hottie Bootcamp sessions this spring, revealed on Instagram on June 23 that her new swimwear collection with Fashion Nova is now available. "Heavy 🤤 my swim collection with @fashionnova is out now ! Head to their website to get these looks 😛( this ass not included 😛)," she wrote in the caption. Megan made the announcement next to the video of herself modeling and twerking in several string bikinis from the collection, which retail for as low as $35.

People practically fell over themselves in the comments, which were packed with fire emojis. "😍😍😍 bodyyyy," one wrote. "Does the bawdy come with the suit?! 😩🔥" another said.

Megan also plugged her new line in her Instagram Stories, telling fans that they're "cute as f*ck," before sharing more photos from the collection.

Megan looks super confident in those bikinis, and no wonder-she's been focused on her health and fitness this year. Megan announced on Instagram in mid-January that she was going on a fitness program she called "Hottie Bootcamp."

"This is a crazy time in the world right now, and we all have to stay in the house. And for some reason, the refrigerator is just calling my name more than usual," Megan explained. "And I like to snack, and I like to eat whatever I want to eat. And I just feel that maybe the things I've been eating are not so good for my body and have been slowing me down. I'll be performing and I'll be like, 'Damn is this the last breath I'm going to take?'"

Megan made it clear that she was doing the program for her health-not for weight loss.

"This journey is not necessarily about losing weight but about me getting healthier in general and seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible," she said. "So this is just about me cutting things from my diet, adding things to my diet and figuring out what's best for my overall health."

Megan kept fans updated on the changes she made, including getting rid of processed foods in her house and focusing on nutritious smoothies, egg whites with real eggs, avocados, turkey bacon, and sliced almonds.

She also started doing regular workouts with her personal trainer, Tim, and sharing them on Instagram. Megan said she wanted to post the workouts because, "I feel like you will hold me accountable. And I feel like if I'm going on it with y'all, then I will feel more motivated to do the right thing."