Meghan Markle’s Favorite Tea Is Going to Be Your New Go-To Winter Drink

And you can find it on Amazon.

November 14, 2018

There's just something about holding a cup of tea (pinkies up, please!) that makes us feel oh so posh. And as if we needed another reason to obsess over the royal family, we recently discovered that one of Megan Markle's favorite teas is available to us non-royals at a super affordable price.

According to Hello magazine, Markle's pick is Kusmi Tea Detox, a refreshing blend of green tea and lemongrass, and is delicious served iced or piping hot. Sipping on this tea will make anyone feel fancy AF, but knowing it's got Markle's stamp of approval... well, we can't not buy it.

The tea leaves are packaged in colorful, sophisticated little tins that can be easily stacked inside a cabinet or left out on the kitchen counter. And there are countless blends if lemongrass isn't quite your thing. The Kusmi website says you can get roughly 50 cups of tea from their 4.4 oz tin, which is pretty impressive.

Perfect as a holiday gift, Kusmi's beautiful tins and sets are great for the tea lover in your life. Scoop one up for your mom or BFF, and grab one for yourself. You'll thank us when it's bloody freezing out.

Even better? You can find it on Amazon. Whether you're hosting a dinner party and breaking out the good china or spending Saturday morning couch-sipping in pajamas, this is about to be your favorite winter beverage. We're clicking over to Amazon stock up on Markle's go-to tea and a few other popular blends before they sell out.

1
Kusmi Tea Detox

It's no wonder this is Megan Markle's favorite tea. A blend of green tea and lemongrass soothes your system, so you feel rejuvenated and ready to tackle the day.

2
Kusmi Tea Essentials

Never run out of tea again with this box of 24 beautiful individually-wrapped bags. An assortment of black, green, chai, floral, and detox teas, it's the best way to taste-test different blends. Gift it to your tea-loving aunt, coffee-hating bestie, or yourself.

3
Kusmi Tea BB Detox

This beauty-boosting beverage is just as much for your skin as it is for warming your insides. It protects with antioxidants for a super glowy complexion. A blend of mate, green tea, and rooibos with a hint of grapefruit, enjoy this one hot or cold.

4
Kusmi Tea Be Cool

Lemon verbena, liquorice root, and peppermint give this fresh, calming tea a deliciously herbal aroma and taste. Serve it over ice as a refreshing bevvie during summer or when you're huddled beneath a blanket on a chilly night. Bonus: The sleek, deep violet tin is pretty enough to leave out on the kitchen counter if you're lacking cabinet space.

5
Kusmi Tea Green Tea Assortment

Any green tea lover would be thrilled to receive this tea tower, a mashup of unique flavors like strawberry, green, spearmint gree, imperial label, rose gree, and ginger-lemon green. Also good? Green tea has a ton of health benefits, including relieving stress and aiding weight loss, so it truly is a thoughtful wellness present for year-round gifting.

6
Kusmi Tea English Breakfast

Who doesn't like a cup of English breakfast tea? We'll wait. Serve this full-bodied drink cold with a wedge of lemon or enjoy it piping hot in colder months with a splash of milk. You'll feel very British, trust us.

