Maria Menounos on Health, Happiness, and How She Got Those Killer Abs

Did you know that Health's cover star Maria Menounos was 40 pounds heavier in college? She's done a complete 180 since then, giving up "competitive" eating for portion control, and trading the couch for on-the-go workouts. She's so passionate about maintaining her healthier lifestyle that she wrote about the experience in her new book, The EveryGirl's Guide to Diet & Fitness.

In her cover shoot video, she shares her best weight-loss tips, the things that make her happiest, and how she got those killer abs. But looks aren't everything. "It really is about your health. It isn't about being skinny," she says. "And that is a big message I try to relay with my new book."

