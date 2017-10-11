Why Mandy Moore Won't Pass Up a French Fry: 'I'm Never Going to Deprive Myself'

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore, 33, shares how goal setting, a good workout buddy, and plenty of coffee help her live a healthy, balanced life.

To stay in shape…

I like to switch it up. I work with a trainer sometimes; I’ll go to SoulCycle. I’m a big morning person, so I like to get my workout over with at the beginning of the day.

My trick to making fitness fun is…

Doing it with friends. I love how it’s a fun social thing that you can complain about afterward, like, “Ugh! That was miserable—let’s go get juice.”

The food I can’t resist is…

French fries. I’m never going to pass up a fry, so I try not to order them. Other than that, I’m pretty good about moderation. I’m never going to deprive myself, though. It’s not worth it.

To stay motivated…

I set goals for myself. Talking about them with a friend and having a constant dialogue helps you achieve what you want out of life.

My current ambitions are…

Professionally, I miss music. A goal at the top of my list is figuring out how to incorporate music back into my life, make a record again, and tour. I’ve also wanted to climb Mount Kilimanjaro since I was 18. I figure I have to put it out there or it’s never going to happen.

I feel lucky because…

I have a job that lets me work for causes I’m really passionate about. Right now I’m involved in Merck's Her Life Her Adventures campaign about women’s health, specifically family planning and birth control options. [As women] we’re worthy of having goals for ourselves and having adventure and putting it out there in the ether—I think that’s how [goals] manifest themselves. It's humbling to use this campaign as a way to inspire women to plan ahead, think about their lives, their goals, the adventures they want to take.

I’m addicted to…

Coffee. I try to pace myself with it, but I need it in the morning. It’s not really an option for me. But I feel like out of all the addictions out there, it’s a pretty good one.