Mandy Moore Talks Self-Care, Motherhood, and the End of 'This Is Us'

Right now, it's about having grace—being easy on myself when being able to practice self-care doesn't feel as available and accessible to me. It was so much easier when I was pregnant, to find the time to take care of myself. I was at the chiropractor. I was at acupuncture weekly. I had prenatal massages. And then as soon as baby arrives, all of that pretty much goes out the window. And it's such a bummer because I feel like I wish I could find the time to sort of incorporate some of those practices again, because they felt so good. But it's not feasible and so, again, I try not to get down on myself about it. If I do have free time and I'm not working, I'd much rather go on a walk with Gus than rush off to go get a facial. However, that's not to diminish how important that stuff is, too. I feel like I'm just constantly walking that tightrope of what is going to suit me best today.