Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Madonna, 62, Poses in New 'Reinvention' Look on Instagram-Here's How to Shop Her Style

Madonna is never one to shy away from making a statement-and that's exactly what the original Material Girl did in her latest Instagram post.

The 62-year-old singer and icon shared two selfies on the social media platform Monday rocking what looks like a shiny black underwear-and-bra combination (leather, possibly?) along with tons of gold jewelry and her hair pulled back.

Her caption's a little cryptic, too: 'New Life, New York, Re-Invention..." she wrote, followed by a black heart and camera emoji.

This Instagram post is pretty tame, compared to another selfie series the pop star posted earlier this year in March. The photos, which feature Madonna in yet another bra-and-underwear look, were pretty NSFW-and captioned simply with, "Moment of Self Reflection."

Both photo series show off Madonna's physique-and celebrating her body is something the singer has always been a proponent of. In a 2015 interview with the Daily News, Madonna explained why she shows off her body: "This is what my ass looks like-show me what your ass looks like when you're 56," she said. "I take care of myself. I'm in good shape. I can show my ass when I'm 56, or 66-or 76. Who's to say when I can show my ass? It's sexism. It's ageism. And it's kind of discrimination."

While Madonna didn't divulge exactly what brand of lingerie (or activewear?) she was wearing, you can still replicate her look with similar black, shiny sports bras like the following options:

Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra

Carbon38 Action Bra 2.0

Alo Yoga Shine Wild Thing

And while she didn't share her exact outfit, Madonna did link her makeup artist, Kali Kennedy (@kalikennedy) in her post, who also shared Madge's selfie on her own Instagram profile. "Last night w M," she wrote, followed a heart emoji engulfed in flames.