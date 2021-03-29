Madonna Just Posed in Lingerie That Shows Off How Toned She Is at Age 62

Madonna is reminding us all of just how amazing she looks. On Sunday, the icon posted three selfies to her Instagram, showing herself posing in black lingerie. And yes, *checks notes* she's 62.

"OH. MY.," actress Florence Pugh commented, with heart eyes and fire emojis. "GODDESS," one person wrote. "How can this even be possible??," someone else commented, with a string of heart eye emojis.

As you might expect, some people weren't as impressed. One person wrote, "Aren't we a little old for this?" While Madonna didn't respond to the comment, we can guess what she might say to people who have similar thoughts.

Madonna has been a long-time proponent of celebrating the body that she's worked hard for. As far back as a 2015 interview with the Daily News, Madonna explained why she shows off her body: "This is what my ass looks like—show me what your ass looks like when you're 56. I take care of myself. I'm in good shape. I can show my ass when I'm 56, or 66—or 76. Who's to say when I can show my ass? It's sexism. It's ageism. And it's kind of discrimination."