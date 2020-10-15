After congratulating herself for her vegan anniversary, she shares her thoughts on self-love.

Lizzo's Vegan Diet Brings Her So Much Joy, She Just Posted a Video on TikTok Dancing in Lingerie

Lizzo has been sharing her plant-based lifestyle with her TikTok followers, and she recently celebrated six months as a vegan. (Is that a veganversary? Let's go with it.)

In a video posted on October 13 with the caption "🍃Happy 6 months Vegan to meee👩🏾‍🌾,," the singer said the vegan lifestyle "brings [her] joy." She also revealed that at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic she was "eating all animal products," and shared footage of herself making a "stale donut pound cake milkshake type concoction."

She compared this to more recent footage, in which she makes herself a vegan protein shake.

Lizzo made a point of saying that she is "not ashamed" of her old eating habits. She said she made the first shake "after having endured a whirlwind tour and year. And after being seven years vegetarian, going back to eating all animal products."

"Honestly, I am both of these women, and I cannot condemn one woman or the other. I'm happy both ways, and right now, this is what's bringing me joy," she added.

While Lizzo is clearly loving her vegan lifestyle, she stressed the importance of loving yourself—no matter what you put on your plate. She included footage of herself dancing and singing around her kitchen, saying, "This is me at the beginning of quarantine, happy, loving myself, dancing. And, you know what? I'm still that happy girl, loving myself and loving my body."

She then showed another video of herself wearing the Garden of Eden Glissenette Teddy from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line. "Love yourself at all stages in your life because you are who you are," Lizzo concluded the video.

Over the last six months, the "Good as Hell" singer has shared several vegan recipes and tips with her fans, including a vegan version of McDonald's McChicken sandwich and Jamaican patties. In one video, she described being "plant-based and vegan" as "pretty easy"—as long as she's not hungover.

"I used to crave cheesy eggs," she revealed. But she's figured out a vegan version, which she showcased in a different TikTok video: a breakfast scramble using JUST Egg (a plant-based egg substitute), black beans, corn, vegan pepper jack cheese, and seasoning.

Lizzo also cooked meat-free bacon in maple syrup to achieve a "crunch and candied" texture, and topped the dish with fresh spinach, describing it as "really ugly but delicious."

"Might do a what I eat in a day vid because I feel like us fat queens need to represent," she captioned the video.

Lizzo has also been sharing some of her exercise routines with her fans. In June, she posted some of her workout footage—including cycling and jumping rope—on TikTok, adding a message to "fat-shamers."

"Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type," she said in the video. "And you know what type that is? None of your fucking business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job."

She continued, "So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own goddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside."

Preach.