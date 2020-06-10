Fat Shamers, Lizzo Has Come for You in This Epic New Takedown on TikTok

We can always count on Lizzo to remind us to love ourselves. The Grammy-winning musician regularly uses her social media platforms to preach body positivity. And her latest TikTok post cuts down fat shamers so perfectly, it should actually be a public service announcement.

The caption says it all: “If you’re not a fat shamer…keep scrolling…ok now that all the fat shamers are here.” Viewers are then treated to a montage of Lizzo’s past workouts—she's wearing a range of awesome fitness gear, of course—plus a couple of hot lingerie shots thrown in for good measure.

Over the background music (“Buttercup” by Jack Stauber), Lizzo delivers her message in a cool, calm, collected voice. People, she means business.

“Hey. So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she says. “And you know what type that is?” None of your fucking business.”

At this point, Lizzo poses and looks at her reflection in a mirror while wearing a swimsuit. “Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job,” she says.

“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own goddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside,” she continues.

Lizzo finished her video with a reminder that “health is also what happens on the inside.” She also took another opportunity to call out the body shamers, saying, “a lot of y’all need to do a fucking cleanse for your insides.”

“Namaste, have a great day,” she said as she signed off.

So far, the clip has 1.5 million likes and thousands of people have commented, praising the “Good As Hell” rapper for her candor and self-love.

“Louder for the people in the back!!!” wrote one, while another remarked, “The way you love yourself has helped me love myself even more. Thank you Lizzo.”