Lizzo Puts Her Backside on Full Display in Body Positive Instagram Post: "I Forgot to Facetune…"

Lizzo regularly uses social media to talk about the importance of body positivity, and now she's here with a new post that has a subtle dig at all those airbrushed posts circulating out there.

In a new Instagram photo posted on June 24, Lizzo can be seen from behind, working black thong underwear. She casually tosses her hair over her shoulders and gives the camera a look. Swipe right and you'll see a shot of Lizzo posing in the same underwear.

"Oops… I forgot to Facetune these 🤭🤪," she wrote in the caption. (Facetune, in case you're not familiar with it, is a photo editing app that lets people enhance and airbrush their photos.)

People were all about it in the comments. "No Facetune needed," one fan wrote. "I'm sorry but how could anyone not love Lizzo? A literal goddess," another said.

This is hardly Lizzo's first time posting an unedited photo in the name of body positivity. In April, she shared a naked selfie on Instagram as part of Dove's Self-Esteem Project.

Lizzo-Body-Positive-Post-GettyImages-1284980793 Credit: Getty Images

"♉️WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON♉️," she wrote in the caption. "To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie…now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted to show u how I do it au naturel." Lizzo added that she's hoping to "change the conversation about beauty standards."

Lizzo opened up in March on TikTok about loving her body as it is. "I just wanted to say I've seen a few of these videos about, you know, fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can't seem to lose weight," she said. Those videos, she said, are "important, whether they intend to lose weight or don't want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different and how it functions is different."

But, Lizzo said, "what really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying 'oh, you have this' or 'you might have this condition.' No. What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body? Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack, you know what I mean?"

Lizzo ended on this note: "If you are feeling down in yourself today, just remember that your body is your body. Nobody got your body. So enjoy that bitch."

Lizzo dropped several bikini photos and videos on Intagram in mid-June, announcing the start of "big girl summer." "Big girls, we have abs-fabs, honey," she said, while posing in a string bikini, before encouraging her fans to "stay sick, stay mad."