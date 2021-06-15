Lizzo Poses in African Print Bikini: 'Big Girls Have Abs'

The weather is getting warmer, and Lizzo is in full body celebration mode. "PSA: BIG GRRRL SUMMER = BREAK OUT THE BIKINIS," the pop star announced in an Instagram video on Monday, which shows her sporting an African kente print bikini, lime green sunglasses, and a gold belly chain spelling out her stage name.

The rapper, 33, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, posed confidently in the video and revealed her stomach, referring to her abs as "fabs." With over 2.4 million views, her fans are living for it.

"✨FABS✨ yeeeessss!!! Just seeing you makes me smile!" wrote one user in the comments. "Thank you for existing! ❤️"

"My Lizzzooo❤️❤️❤️you make me appreciate my body moreeee," wrote another fan, feeling empowered by the "Truth Hurts" singer's confidence.

The video accompanies four photographs and a clip of Lizzo posing in the same bikini. She generously tagged her bikini brand, in case fans want to purchase it and live big grrrl summer to the fullest.

This isn't the body positive activist's first time posing for bikini photos on social media. She recently called out TikTok, claiming that site removed videos of her wearing her swimwear, while ignoring thinner influencers and celebrities in bathing suits and bikinis. "Tiktok... we need to talk," the self-proclaimed "roll model" said in a TikTok video criticizing the platform.

Aware that her videos and photos generate buzz about her health, the vegan singer-songwriter has made it a point to call out others who say she's unhealthy because of her size. "Hey. So I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," Lizzo said in another TikTok video posing in a swimsuit. "I'm working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your fucking business."

For those offended by her body, Lizzo left a short and sweet message at the end of her Instagram video: "Stay sick, stay mad."