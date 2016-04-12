Lindsey Vonn Made SI’s Most Fashionable Athletes List—Here’s How to Steal Her Gym Style

The fashion and fitness worlds are mergingÂ (hello, athleisure!), and Sports Illustrated has taken notice. For the issue that hits newsstands tomorrow, SIÂ editors teamed up with style expertsÂ to chooseÂ the 50 most fashionable athletes. SomeÂ ofÂ our favorite fit ladies, includingÂ Serena Williams and Misty Copeland, toppedÂ the rankings, but we were especially psychedÂ to seeÂ HealthÂ cover star Lindsey VonnÂ celebrated for her killerÂ fashion sense.

It turns out Copeland is a fan of Vonn's eyeÂ too:Â "Just like I am aware of my lines as a dancer, Vonn must have the same understanding as a professional skier. She knows her body and how to dress it," the ABT ballerina told SI.Â "I love following her looks on Instagram, from her menswear-inspired Dolce & Gabbana suit to a simple tee and distressed jeans when sheâs headed to the airport."

Vonn's off-dutyÂ wardrobeÂ is definitely cool, butÂ we're even more into her cute workout looks. Here,Â we'veÂ rounded up bright sports bras, sexy crop tops, and flattering leggingsÂ that look a lot like the gear Vonn rocksÂ at the gym.

Frustration and setbacks only fuel my fire. If you think I'm going to slow down, you're wrong! #cantslowmedown #comebackstronger #ruleyourself A photo posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Mar 3, 2016 at 5:45am PST

This outfitÂ is simple andÂ slick. The vibrant sports bra is a bold choice with Vonn's classic black leggings, and givesÂ theÂ outfit a colorfully confident vibe. Not to mention, a bright bra drawsÂ attention to all that coreÂ progress you'reÂ making at the gym. (If only weÂ could buy Vonn's abs online as well.)

Under Armour Seamless Plunge ($35;Â underarmour.com)

Nike Pro Indy Sports Bra ($40;Â nike.com)

Athleta Serenity Bralette ($50;Â athleta.com)

UA HeatGear Leggings ($45;Â underarmour.com)

Old Navy Go-Dry High-Rise Compression Leggings ($20; oldnavy.com)

Getting some extra core done before Thanksgiving! I'm racing Friday so we decided to celebrate turkey day today! Bring on the 🦃🍰🍷!!! #thankful A photo posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Nov 24, 2015 at 12:47pm PST

The armyÂ green colorsÂ give off a strong, sexy vibe.Â With color-blocked leggingsÂ and a cut-out crop top, you'll sweat through any workout in style.

UA ArmourVent Trail Capri Leggings ($60;Â underarmour.com)

Forever 21 Active Mesh Capri Leggings ($13;Â forever21.com)

Athleta Energy Chaturanga Capri ($45; athleta.com)

Bandier Gidget Crop Top ($45;Â bandier.com)

Athleta Structure Sport Bra ($64;Â athleta.com)

Athleta Movement Bralette ($49;Â athleta.com)

Outdoor Voices Athena Colorblock Tank Top ($55;Â nordstrom.com)

So happy to be on vacation but we're still in the gym!! #ruleyourself @underarmourwomen #vacationgrind A video posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Apr 10, 2016 at 10:48am PDT

This funÂ pairingÂ shows the athlete isn't one to shy away from eye-poppingÂ hues. Here she combines a teal bra with hotÂ pink leggingsâthe perfect energizingÂ colors forÂ a brutal TRX workout. With spring upon us, what better time to break out the bright gear?

Womenâs UA Eclipse ($40;Â underarmour.com)

Athleta Up Tempo Microstripe Bra ($31;Â athleta.com)

C9 Champion Seamless Strappy Cami Sports Bra ($20;Â target.com)

Under Armour Heat Gear Leggings ($30;Â amazon.com)

Zela 'Live In' Slim Fit Leggings ($52;Â nordstrom.com)

Under Armour Printed Leggings ($34;Â underarmour.com)

Adidas by Stella McCartney Sport CLIMALITE Leggings ($60;Â nordstrom.com)

