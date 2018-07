Lindsey Vonn Made SI’s Most Fashionable Athletes List—Here’s How to Steal Her Gym Style

The fashion and fitness worlds are merging (hello, athleisure!), and Sports Illustrated has taken notice. For the issue that hits newsstands tomorrow, SI editors teamed up with style experts to choose the 50 most fashionable athletes. Some of our favorite fit ladies, including Serena Williams and Misty Copeland, topped the rankings, but we were especially psyched to see Health cover star Lindsey Vonn celebrated for her killer fashion sense.

It turns out Copeland is a fan of Vonn's eye too: "Just like I am aware of my lines as a dancer, Vonn must have the same understanding as a professional skier. She knows her body and how to dress it," the ABT ballerina told SI. "I love following her looks on Instagram, from her menswear-inspired Dolce & Gabbana suit to a simple tee and distressed jeans when she’s headed to the airport."

Vonn's off-duty wardrobe is definitely cool, but we're even more into her cute workout looks. Here, we've rounded up bright sports bras, sexy crop tops, and flattering leggings that look a lot like the gear Vonn rocks at the gym.

Frustration and setbacks only fuel my fire. If you think I'm going to slow down, you're wrong! #cantslowmedown #comebackstronger #ruleyourself A photo posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Mar 3, 2016 at 5:45am PST

This outfit is simple and slick. The vibrant sports bra is a bold choice with Vonn's classic black leggings, and gives the outfit a colorfully confident vibe. Not to mention, a bright bra draws attention to all that core progress you're making at the gym. (If only we could buy Vonn's abs online as well.)

Under Armour Seamless Plunge ($35;Â underarmour.com)

Nike Pro Indy Sports Bra ($40;Â nike.com)

Photo: Nike

Athleta Serenity Bralette ($50;Â athleta.com)

Photo: Athleta

UA HeatGear Leggings ($45;Â underarmour.com)

Photo: Under Armour

Photo: Target

Old Navy Go-Dry High-Rise Compression Leggings ($20; oldnavy.com)

Photo: Old Navy

Getting some extra core done before Thanksgiving! I'm racing Friday so we decided to celebrate turkey day today! Bring on the 🦃🍰🍷!!! #thankful A photo posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Nov 24, 2015 at 12:47pm PST

The army green colors give off a strong, sexy vibe. With color-blocked leggings and a cut-out crop top, you'll sweat through any workout in style.

UA ArmourVent Trail Capri Leggings ($60;Â underarmour.com)

Photo: Under Armour

Forever 21 Active Mesh Capri Leggings ($13;Â forever21.com)

Photo: Forever21

Athleta Energy Chaturanga Capri ($45; athleta.com)

Photo: Athleta

Bandier Gidget Crop Top ($45;Â bandier.com)

Photo: Bandier

Athleta Structure Sport Bra ($64;Â athleta.com)

Photo: Athleta

Athleta Movement Bralette ($49;Â athleta.com)

Photo: Athleta

Outdoor Voices Athena Colorblock Tank Top ($55;Â nordstrom.com)

Photo: Nordstrom

So happy to be on vacation but we're still in the gym!! #ruleyourself @underarmourwomen #vacationgrind A video posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Apr 10, 2016 at 10:48am PDT

This fun pairing shows the athlete isn't one to shy away from eye-popping hues. Here she combines a teal bra with hot pink leggings—the perfect energizing colors for a brutal TRX workout. With spring upon us, what better time to break out the bright gear?

Women’s UA Eclipse ($40; underarmour.com)

Photo: Under Armour

Athleta Up Tempo Microstripe Bra ($31;Â athleta.com)

Photo: Athleta

C9 Champion Seamless Strappy Cami Sports Bra ($20;Â target.com)

Photo: Target

Under Armour Heat Gear Leggings ($30;Â amazon.com)

Photo: Amazon

Zela 'Live In' Slim Fit Leggings ($52;Â nordstrom.com)

Photo: Nordstrom

Under Armour Printed Leggings ($34;Â underarmour.com)

Photo: Under Armour

Adidas by Stella McCartney Sport CLIMALITE Leggings ($60;Â nordstrom.com)

Photo: Nordstrom