Lindsey Vonn Poses in Strapless Bikini Photo, Says She's Feeling Happy and 'My Authentic Self'
"Getting to this point has taken a long time but I'm here and I'm not going anywhere," the gold-medal winner wrote.
Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn is no stranger to showing off her body, toned from years of winter sports competitions, including the Olympics. However, this isn't your average bikini flex for Instagram. Vonn's caption comes from the heart as she sports a strapless snake print bikini in Miami.
"Smiling because I'm finally my authentic self 100% of the time," Vonn, 36, wrote on April 26. "And happy to be surrounded by people who love me for who I am." In response, fans posted equally positive comments while praising her inspiring post.
"You truly make a very positive impact on any who meets you," wrote Canadian fashion philanthropist Suzanne Rogers. "Kind, Humble and always gracious."
"It's hard work being someone else," follows Armando Gonzalez, PsyD, former mental wellness coach for Team USA. "It's the easiest thing in the world to simply give yourself permission to be your true authentic self."
Vonn's confidence might have something to do with her workout. In a previous interview with Health, Alex Blunt, Vonn's trainer for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, said her workout routine focuses on building strong abs and includes a series of bodyweight moves like V-ups, hip-ups, and leg lowers.
As for workout fuel, Vonn loves pro chef Daniel Churchill's coffee "bliss balls." Made with seven simple ingredients, Churchill previously told Health that the high glycemic index in the bliss balls makes them the perfect quick-energy snack before and after a workout.
"Getting to this point has taken a long time but I'm here and I'm not going anywhere!," Vonn wrote in her feel-good post, followed by the hashtags #beyou #goofball 🐻. We could all use a little of this kind of self-love in our lives.
