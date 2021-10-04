Supermodel Kate Moss' daughter, Lila Grace Moss, walked the runway during Milan Fashion Week—but her gold, baroque-style jacket and bodysuit by Fendi and Versace weren't the only statement. 19-year-old Moss' insulin pump, which is on the outside of her left thigh, was also visible as she made her way down the catwalk. She shared images of the event in an Instagram photo on Sunday, September 26.

Moss first opened up about her health back last year. In August 2020, Moss shared in an interview with The Kit that she had type 1 diabetes: "I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1," she said.

Of the 34.2 million Americans that have diabetes, only 5 to 10% have type 1. The condition, which occurs when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin to keep blood sugar at a healthy level, is often diagnosed in childhood or adolescence. There's no cure for diabetes, so people control their blood sugar with insulin medication—often, either through manual shots or an insulin pump. During the runway show, Moss showed her tubeless pod insulin pump, which continuously infuses the blood with insulin for 72 hours.

Kate Moss' Daughter Walks Runway With Insulin Pump Credit: Getty Images

While Moss hasn't yet publicly addressed her choice to reveal her pump on the runway, fans on social media were quick to praise her for bringing awareness to type 1 diabetes. "As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway!" one Instagram user commented. "You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better 🙌."

Another user wrote, "Keep rocking the pod, @lilamoss! Maybe designers will start to dress it up to match your outfits on the runway." Parents of kids with type 1 diabetes shared their gratitude with Moss, too: "You are truly so inspiring thanks for showing the world you can do anything and more even when you have type 1 diabetes. ( from a mother with a son with the same Illness)."

This is the first time Moss has displayed her insulin pump on the catwalk, but she's been following in her mom's footsteps as a model since last year. In October 2020, the then-18-year-old debuted on the runway for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week. 'THANK YOU,' Moss shared on her Instagram account, 'for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show.'