Lena Dunham Poses at Home in a Green Bikini: 'I've Always Been a Late Bloomer'

Actress and writer Lena Dunham added her own spin to a well-known Nora Ephron quote in the caption of a new Instagram post. In the photo, she's posing in a green bikini in a sunny room. "Oh, how I regret not having worn a bikini for the entire year I was twenty-six. If anyone young is reading this, go, right this minute, put on a bikini, and don't take it off until you're thirty-four," the Ephron quote reads. Then, Dunham added in her own aside: "I'm 35, but hey, I've always a been a late bloomer."

Lena-Dunham-Bikini-Post-GettyImages-1233048857 Credit: Getty Images

People cheered her on in the comments. "Don't take it off everrrrrr 🔥," said actress Megalyn Echikunwoke. "I'm almost 35 and have yet to wear one, but I'm definitely thinking it's time! 😍" someone else chimed in.

Dunham shared another swimsuit photo on Instagram back in July, along with a sweet message for fans. "This is a moment of gratitude- not for the sun (although it sure is sweet after all this London rain, and I thought rain was my thing...) And not for this new bathing suit (although it's pretty exciting when something is both covered in hearts AND accommodates the ample belly.) No, this is gratitude for YOU," she wrote in the caption. "It's easy to go down the rabbit hole, yelling about how the internet is mean and false and destroying our social fabric yadda yadda yadda, but this community, right here on the 'gram, has been so consistently loving, kind and connected for such a long time."

In the same caption, Dunham wrote that her fans have "generously allowed me to share my tougher moments and my most sweet ones too and, most essentially for me since it is why I am haunting the planet like a ghost who can't read the room, my art."

Dunham has been open in the past about her complex relationship with social media and the public. She previously told Refinery29 that she once thought her job was to be "the loudest, most busy, most active, most present, most noisy, most feminist, most, most, most, and there were amazing things that came out of all of it." But, she said, there were also aspects of this approach that were "a cost to me personally, and I didn't do it all well all the time." As such, she turned her focus on getting back to basics.

One of Dunham's more recent works is a clothing line with 11 Honoré, which she announced on Instagram in March. "I've been a size 4 on the red carpet and a size 16—I wish I could say that the experience of getting dressed was the same, but it's just not," she said.

The caption continued, "This collaboration with @11honore was about wanting to cultivate a space where the question of whether a plus body will be embraced by the clothes is a non-issue, and the clothes are not demanding that a plus woman hide."

Dunham then made it clear that she did this collaboration to celebrate people of all sizes. "I know that some of the times I've wanted to hide most were when I was in a body that didn't feel like mine, and that body (for me, this is just me) is one where I've lost weight due to illness, sadness or both," she said. "To have that treated as some kind of fashion statement was heartbreaking, but to find a way to express my gratitude to the plus women who have inspired me to feel at home in my curvy complex body is such a gift."