LeAnn Rimes Shares 2 Bikini Photos While Celebrating Her 39th Birthday at Her 'Happy Place'

LeAnn Rimes celebrated her 39th birthday soaking up the rays out on the lake—which she calls her "happy place."

Leann Rimes Birthday Bikini Credit: Getty Images

On August 28, the singer posted two pictures of herself sitting on a boat in the water, surrounded by mountains. Wearing sunglasses and a print bikini, Rimes is smiling as she basks in the sun.

Her friends and fans all wished her a happy birthday in the comments. "Sooooo beautiful. 💫 HBD!!," one person wrote. "39 looks good on you sweets 😍," someone else said. "39 is where it's at! ❤️🔥😍," another person commented.

These bikini photos are just another example of how Rimes is no longer "hiding" her body, something she revealed in October 2020 that she was "tired" of doing. Last year she posed naked revealing her psoriasis—a chronic autoimmune skin condition that she has had since she was two.

To hide her psoriasis while performing, she'd often wear jeans or two pairs of pantyhose. "Underneath my shirt, my whole stomach would be covered in thick scales that would hurt and bleed," she wrote in an essay for Glamour. "For so much of my life, I felt like I had to hide."

But that hiding had major effects on her. "When you're hiding your physical body, there's so much that rolls over into your emotional and spiritual mental health," she explained. "You feel like you're holding yourself back—like you've been caged in."

Feeling like she no longer has to hide her body is important to Rimes's mental health. So is talk therapy. "The day after my 30th birthday, I checked myself into a treatment center for anxiety and depression," Rimes previously told Health. "I started a lot of talk therapy, which was very helpful in understanding what was going on inside."

The "How Do I Live" singer now prioritizes her mental health and has this message for anyone else struggling to make it a priority: "Know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel."