Lea Michele just rang in her 35th birthday in the best way possible—by hanging out on the beach.

The Glee alum shared photos from the big day with fans on Instagram, kicking things off with a snap of herself standing on the beach in a gorgeous bikini while gazing at the ocean. "✨35✨ grateful for so many incredible blessings," she wrote in the caption.

Michele also shared a follow-up post she dubbed "Birthday photo dump" featuring pictures of herself in the same baby blue bikini along with picturesque beach snaps and a photo of herself smiling while cupping her hands around a birthday candle.

People flooded the comments of her posts with well-wishes. "Your strength, your courage, your passion, your smile, your love, your charisma, your goodness and your great heart, for those and many other things, you Lea Michele are a great inspiration to many as you are to me👑❤👏,," one person wrote. "Happy birthday Lea I hope it was your best one yet queen! 🤍🤍," another said.

Michele told Health last year that she's "never had a negative relationship" with her body. "However, I can lose and gain weight very quickly—as a woman in the industry I'm in, that can be very stressful," she said in the interview. "If I fluctuate one week, they'll say, 'Lea Michele is packing it on.'"

She also said that she believes her metabolism shifted when she turned 30. "I suddenly gained weight and felt out of control. That was a moment where I had to think, 'OK, I'm older and things are not going to be the same as they were before.' So I took the time to listen to my body and figure out what it needed."

The actress revealed that was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) around the same time. "The side effects can be brutal—like weight gain and bad skin," she said. "I went to a great doctor, and the minute she looked at me, she was like, 'Oh, you have PCOS.' It explained everything."

Thankfully, Michele said she's been able to manage her PCOS through her diet and exercise routine. "I am very fortunate," she said. "There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with—mine is not as intense, which is why I haven't really talked about it."

Despite her multiple health journeys, Michele has said she's "so happy" with her body. "My husband thinks I'm the most beautiful girl in the world, which is pretty great," she said. "But it's most about how I feel in my own skin—and I feel truly great."