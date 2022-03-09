Laverne Cox on Working Through Trauma, Advocating for Trans People, and Turning 50 'With Some Wisdom'

The falling-in-love process has been overwhelming. The work is to be able to receive it and feel I'm worthy of the love. Hello, I'm worthy because I'm a child of God and worthiness is a birthright. But I can't believe I'm being treated this well, after all these years. It's taken me nearly 50 years to get here. It can be overwhelming. Love has to be constantly renewed and cared for. When you're really vulnerable with someone, there's something beautiful and incredible about that. When you're vulnerable, you're woundable. You have the capacity to be hurt. And when someone is vulnerable with you, you have the capacity to hurt them. That is an awesome responsibility. It's something I don't take lightly. It is an honor to be loved and to love. It's a huge responsibility to have someone's heart.