Lauren Bosworth Shares Her One Mantra That Helps Her Live in The Moment

It’s easy to dramatize an event in your head or go over every worst-case scenario possible, losing sleep as you ponder the what-ifs of a specific situation.

Former Hills star and entrepreneur Lauren (aka Lo) Bosworth was no different.

But Bosworth picked up a mantra we can all relate to. Credited to an ancient Roman philosopher, the mantra she now tries to live by is this: “We suffer more often in imagination than in reality.”

“I feel like I use this [mantra] every single day with all the problems that I run into,” the former reality star tells Health. “It’s just easier to take things at face value than to just ideate on them all the time.”

Bosworth takes her own advice when running her personal care and wellness business. These days, Bosworth is less into reality TV and more involved in improving women’s health.

Bosworth launched her brand, Love Wellness, in 2016, offering CBD-infused wellness products and supplements geared toward better mental and physical health.

Bosworth says she lives a healthy lifestyle by getting a lot of sleep. She also does daily transcendental meditation and takes a hot bath with her Love Wellness Time Out Collection CBD bath salts.

We love Bosworth for her reality TV spunk and entrepreneurial instincts. She reminds us to live in the moment and make the time for regular physical and mental self-care.

—With additional reporting by Rebecca Shinners

