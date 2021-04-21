La La Anthony Talks Self-Care and the Importance of Doing Things That ‘Feed Your Soul’

The 39-year-old actor (catch her on Showtime’s The Chi) and beauty and fashion entrepreneur talks self-care, confidence, and achieving your goals.

I'm the person that takes care of everyone else first. But during the pandemic, I've learned how necessary self-care is. Once you start doing it, you realize that you have to find ways to recharge and rejuvenate—even if it's just taking five minutes to meditate.

I think wellness starts with mental health. You have to make sure you're doing things that feed your soul. As women, we tend to neglect ourselves, and we really need to give ourselves the same love we give everyone else.

When it comes to working out and eating healthy, I have moments when I'm spot-on and moments when I am not. I've started to really focus on it, though, because when you feel good about how you're taking care of yourself, you walk a little differently—you have a certain swag.

My dad has always said that you have to love yourself from the inside. I used to be like, "Yeah, yeah, OK." But now I know it's a really powerful statement. If you walk into a room with confidence, other people feed off that energy. That confidence starts from the inside, and people see it from the outside.

When it comes to beauty, if you're going to focus on one thing, it should be your brows. When your brows are done, you look more put together. If I have no time or just want to be quick, I'll make sure my brows are done and add a little mascara and lip gloss.

There's always more I want to do with my life—I think that is what has helped me find success. I've never gotten comfortable or complacent with my career or my life. I'm always looking for a new challenge or thinking about what else I can do. When you continue to build on what you've done and reach for more, it helps you keep growing.

This article originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of Health Magazine.