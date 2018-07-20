Kylie Jenner, Mary J. Blige, and 7 Other Celebrities Who Aren’t Afraid to Show Their Scars

On the cover of August's GQ, Kylie Jenner drapes her leg over her partner Travis Scott, giving us an intimate look at both her relationship and one of the most well-known ways she practices body positivity—by not hiding her scar.

“What’s the biggest scar on my body?” Jenner asked Scott in a video at the cover shoot, quizzing him on how well he knows her.

Scott had no trouble getting the answer right. “The biggest scar? On your leg,” he replied.

The GQ cover isn't the only image that shows Jenner's scar. In countless other photos, Jenner never tries to hide that jagged line. Other celebrities with their own scars also make no effort to conceal them; some have even shared the story behind the scar and view it as an emblem of strength and self-love. Here are 8 other stars you'll never catch trying to cover up or apologize for their scars.

Francia Raisa

“I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process,” Grown-ish star Francia Raisa wrote in a September 2017 Instagram post about donating a kidney to her best friend, Selena Gomez. Since the surgery, Raisa hasn’t hesitated to show off her scars both on and off the red carpet. A few days after that post, Raisa shared a video on Instagram of herself in leggings and a sports bra with her scars front and center. “Happy to be back,” she wrote.

Ariel Winter

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter unapologetically embraced her breast reduction scars at the 2016 SAG Awards. “Guys there is a reason I didn’t make an effort to cover up my scars!” she wrote on Twitter. “They are part of me and I’m not ashamed of them at all.”

Padma Lakshmi

A 7-inch scar on Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi’s right arm is a reminder of a car accident she survived as a teenager. Though the memory isn’t pleasant, Lakshmi views her body as a map of her life. “It’s what sets me apart and makes me me,” she told Self in a 2016 interview, “and even if someone could wave a magic wand I really don’t think I would choose to eliminate my scar.”

Michael K. Williams

The day On Michael K. Williams turned 25, The Wire actor got into a fight outside of a bar in New York City and was left with a cut that would become the scar running down the middle of his face, he told NPR in 2014. At the time, he was working as a background dancer in music videos. But his scar helped him stand out, and he credits it for landing him the role in Tupac Shakur’s Bullet.

Tina Fey

When Tina Fey was just 5 years old, a stranger approached her in her front yard and violently cut her on the cheek, her husband Jeff Richmond said in a 2009 interview with Vanity Fair. Fey said the resulting scar didn’t make her feel less attractive growing up. “It’s really almost like I’m kind of able to forget about it,” she said during the same interview, “until I was on camera, and it became a thing of ‘Oh, I guess we should use this side’ or whatever. Everybody’s got a better side.”

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige hasn’t talked about how she got the scar under her left eye, but she's made a point to embrace it. “If I don't accept the scar on my face, the lips that God gave me, the big giant feet, the long legs, whatever it is that I'm deformed with, I got to love it so everybody else can love it,” the singer explained in a 2003 interview with CBS.

Sarah Hyland

In 2012, Sarah Hyland revealed she had a kidney transplant, the result of a condition she has called kidney dysplasia. Since then, the Modern Family cast member been open with fans about her health issues and posted a photo of herself in a bikini on the Fourth of July with the hashtag #scarsondisplay.

Miles Teller

In a 2014 interview with ShortList, Miles Teller said he used to try to cover up his facial scars caused by a 2007 car accident for auditions. Despite his efforts, people would notice them anyway—so changed his mindset. “I’m gonna be the actor that people know for having scars,” he told himself.

For these individuals, scars were not going to keep them from pursuing careers, following their dreams, and helping out friends. They embody the idea of embracing so-called flaws and turning them into symbols of power, confidence, and individuality.