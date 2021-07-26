The Real Housewives star shares photos and advice to others who are allergic to bees.

Kyle Richards Was Hospitalized After 'Multiple' Bee Stings: 'They Were in My Hair and Literally Chasing Me'

Kyle Richards is recovering from a scary allergic reaction—and she's warning people about the importance of carrying an EpiPen when you have severe allergies.

"So this happened yesterday…," Richards, 52, wrote over a photo of herself in a hospital bed, receiving oxygen. "I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times." Richards pointed out that she's allergic to bees and "terrified" of them.

Kyle-Richards-Bee-Sting-GettyImages-1233279779 Credit: Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also shared footage from her security camera, which showed her running across her yard while being chased by bees. "I can laugh at this now, but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me," she said. "My family wasn't home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help."

Richards said she faced even more obstacles in her search to get help: Her landline wouldn't dial 911, and her EpiPen "was defective and wouldn't open."

An EpiPen, in case you're not familiar with it, is an auto-injector that helps deliver epinephrine (adrenaline) when someone has a severe allergic reaction. It's usually injected straight into the thigh and held in place for three seconds.

The next shot of her security camera showed Richards waving her hair around, and then jumping into her pool while fully clothed. "This is the part I can laugh at now," she wrote, adding that she sounds "out of it because I had just gotten home from the hospital."

Richards then shared another photo of herself in the hospital, wearing an oxygen mask, with a warning to her fans who have allergies. "I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my EpiPen with me," she wrote. "I also don't know why I couldn't get mine to work."

Richards encouraged people with severe allergies to look up videos on YouTube about how to use their EpiPens. "There are different types of EpiPens and they each work differently," she said. "But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your EpiPen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc."

Richards shared scary video of a huge swarm of bees on a tree, writing, "These guys…having them removed from my property ASAP."

Richards then thanked the LAPD and her local medical center for "responding so fast and taking such good care of me, including helping me through my panic attack." She also said that they "repeatedly" convinced her "that there were no more bees in my hair."

In another photo of herself alongside a crew of first responders, Richards noted that they checked up on her the next day to make sure she was OK. "Still looking like a hot mess with my pool hair and sting marks," she joked.

And, in a final Instagram Story, Richards shared that her face is still red. "Apparently I may be like this for a while thanks to the bees," she said.