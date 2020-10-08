Kristin Cavallari on How the Pandemic Forced Her to Slow Down

In my early 20s, I was obsessed about [what I ate]. I would be really strict. Then, on the weekends, I would binge-eat. It was unhealthy to be thinking about food that much. Once I let go and gave into cravings when I had them but didn’t obsess, food stopped running my entire world. I can really enjoy it.

After I had my kids, I felt like I found my purpose—they inspire me to be the best version of myself. We all have baggage from our childhood, and I want to make sure that I’m breaking the cycle—that I don’t repeat some of my family history with my own kids. That means I have to be really in tune with myself and my emotions so that I can be my highest self.

When I started [my jewelry brand] Uncommon James, I wasn’t thinking, “I hope in six months we make X amount of dollars.” I really just wanted to see if I could do it. For women who may want to start a business, I’d tell them to let go of fear—that is the biggest thing that will stop you. Get out of your head and out of your own way. Talk yourself up. If you are afraid of something, it’s exactly what you should be doing.

I feel like, for the first time in a long time, I’ve been able to come up for air. COVID-19 has a lot to do with that because we’ve all been forced to slow down. And, to be honest, now that I’m going through a divorce, I only have my kids half the time. I have all this time on my hands. It’s a great opportunity for me to focus on myself, because I didn’t for a long time. Now when I have my kids, I am ready and excited and so present.

