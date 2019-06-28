It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian swears by the keto diet, but after taking a break from the high-fat, low-carb plan for over two years, the reality star is giving it another go for the next month.

“We wait all year for summer, and when it finally rolls around, I want to look and feel my best,” Kardashian wrote in a post on her lifestyle website Poosh. “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and [a] half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

She went on to explain what the keto diet is, saying it involves cutting way back on carbohydrates (usually to 50 grams a day or less) to help the body achieve a state of ketosis, in which it has to burn fat (rather than sugar) for energy.

The keto diet actually started as a way to treat epilepsy. Something about a ketogenic state seems to reduce the frequency of seizures, though it’s unclear exactly why. Studies have also suggested that the diet may have anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and cancer-fighting benefits, as well.

But when used as a weight-loss plan, keto is more controversial. It can have unpleasant side effects, health risks, and for many, it’s just not sustainable. Nutritionists also say if the diet isn’t done “the right way,” it can be seriously unhealthy.

Even Kardashian admitted that “it’s definitely a more restrictive eating plan.” But she went on to say, “I found that once I knew the ground rules, I was very strict and really stuck to it.”

She also said that in the past, she’s done intermittent fasting (IF) while on the keto diet. Everyone does IF differently, but for Kardashian, she fasted for about 14 to 16 hours a day.

“I wouldn’t eat past 7 p.m. at night and then I would wait to eat the next day until after my morning workout, which would be around 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.,” she wrote. “Then, one day a week, I did a 24-hour fast. For these fasting days, I only drank bone broth, water, and green tea. It would start after my last meal of the day at 7 p.m., and then I could eat dinner the next night, so I would only be missing two meals.”

Research has linked IF to a lower risk of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. It’s also been shown to improve cholesterol levels and stabilize blood sugar, as well as help with weight loss and delay aging. Not too shabby, huh?

“Technically there is no reason intermittent fasting and keto can't be combined,” Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, RD, previously said. “Because a keto diet tends to reduce hunger, many people feel it’s easier to stick with intermittent fasting when following a keto plan.”

Kardashian wrapped up her post by detailing her keto eating plan. She said she avoids processed foods, sweets, grains and starches, fruits, beans and legumes, root vegetables, unhealthy fats, alcohol, and some condiments and sauces.

As far as what she does eat, she said she’ll have an avocado smoothie for breakfast and a protein-based chef salad with turkey, a base of mixed greens, and egg whites for lunch. For dinner, she has chicken or salmon and cauliflower or broccoli rice. She also said she tries to stay away from snacks, but when she really needs an extra boost, she’ll go for bone broth, green tea, or nuts.

“I’m really excited to be jumping back in and have committed to keto as my summer kick-start,” she wrote. “I know after the month is up, I will most likely go back to my regular lifestyle, especially during summer with my kids. It’s all about balance.”

