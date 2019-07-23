Kourtney Kardashian is showing dessert fanatics how to do keto. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave us insight into one of her favorite keto cake options...and it looks delicious.

The reality star, 40, shared chef Sara Motamedi's keto cheesecake on her lifestyle website, Poosh, and announced the recipe on Instagram. "If you have a sweet tooth, consider this your new favorite dessert—even if you’re not on keto, it’s a true crowd-pleaser," she wrote.

The dessert incorporates tons of keto-friendly alternatives, including monk fruit sweetener, crushed nuts, and unsweetened homemade whipped cream, in place of higher sugar counterparts.

This isn’t Kourtney’s first foray into the high-fat, low-carb diet. Back in 2018, she revealed that she was on the keto diet via her app. She explained that she ate “minimal carbs” and used substitutes like cauliflower rice and spaghetti squash to replace carbs from grains. The busy star apparently took a break from the strict meal plan, but now she's back on the bandwagon.

“We wait all year for summer, and when it finally rolls around, I want to look and feel my best,” Kardashian wrote in a post on Poosh last month. “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and [a] half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

The keto diet, created as a way to treat epilepsy, has become the trendy for weight-loss, as well. It involves cutting way back on carbohydrates (usually 50 grams a day or less) to help the body achieve a state of ketosis, in which it has to burn fat rather than sugar for energy.

The celeb has a handful of other keto-friendly recipes on her site, including a drool-worthy cauliflower pizza, coconut butter cups, and collagen protein coconut balls—and they might just convince you to try out the diet for yourself.

