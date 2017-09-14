I like to think that Kim Kardashian is a woman who has seen it all, but apparently there are some exceptions. Exhibit A: the treadmill desk.

On a recent visit to work out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson—he’s trained her since she was just 19 years old!—the reality star posted a video to both Snapchat and Instagram Stories of one of Peterson’s employees dutifully typing away while getting her steps in on a treadmill desk.

"Look at how amazing Gunnar is to his team," Kardashian says while filming the treadmill from all angles. "Look at their desk, have you ever seen a treadmill desk? That's so insane, right?"

Although Kardashian is quite the fitness fanatic (she often documents her workouts with Peterson on Snapchat and once said that she works out every single day for at least an hour), the reality star doesn't exactly have a standard 9-to-5 desk job, so maybe it's not all that surprising that a treadmill desk hasn't made its way into her fitness routine.

These desks may have some real benefits, though. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health found that while standing and sitting burn nearly the same amount of calories, walking—even at a leisurely pace—can burn up to three times as many calories. Peterson's team might be onto something.

Treadmill desks can be pricey, ranging from $300 for a Goplus Electric Treadmill Desk on amazon.com to $1,500 for a LifeSpan TR1200-DT5 Treadmill Desk on amazon.com. But if your office can't accommodate one of these desks, or you don't want to spend the money on yet another piece of gym equipment, the good news is that simply incorporating walking breaks into your day can help, too. Make a point to get up, stretch, and walk around every hour, even if it's just to the water fountain and back.