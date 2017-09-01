How Much Does It Cost to Look Like Kim Kardashian?

By Bella Gerard

If you’re hoping to keep up with the Kardashians for free, you can watch their reality show. But if you want to keep up with their looks, it's going to cost a bit more cash. Kim Kardashian is famous for her flawless face and glamorous style, and thanks to the reality star's recent posts on social media and her personal app, we've been able to get an inside look at her elaborate beauty routine.

But how much does it actually cost to look like Kim K.? In the video above, we add up the price tags on her favorite skincare, makeup, and hair products, as well as her fitness routine. The grand total? More than $17,200.

Kardashian's skincare routine alone rings in at a whopping $1,135. The most notable—and by notable, we mean pricey—product in her arsenal is La Mer Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence ($630; nordstrom.com). Other products in the reality star's skin lineup include Epicuren Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer ($55), La Mer The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum ($195, nordstrom.com), Lancer The Method Nourish ($125, sephora.com), Kashmere Kollections Luxurious Skin Toning Oil ($65, amazon.com), and Tracie Martyn Amla Purifying Cleanser ($65, bloomingdales.com).

Next up: makeup. Kardashian is known for her contoured cheekbones, and recently launched a contour kit for her KKW Beauty cosmetics line. But the beauty entrepreneur relies on quite a few other tools, as well; her makeup routine includes nearly 20 different products totaling $643. First, Kardashian preps her face with Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48, sephora.com), followed by Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($64, sephora.com) or La Prairie Anti-Aging Foundation Sunscreen ($115, nordstrom.com). To conceal imperfections, she uses Dermablend Camouflage Crème Mini-Palette ($32.50, kryolan.com), Make Up Forever Lift Concealer ($26, sephora.com), and Ben Nye Translucent Face Powder in Fair ($10.55, amazon.com).

Also in rotation: Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush Flawless Finish Skin Perfecting Micro-Powder ($45, nordstrom.com), NARS Blush in Orgasm ($30, nordstrom.com) for a pop of color, Anastasia Beverly Hills Illuminator in Peach Nectar ($28, anastasiabeverlyhills.com), and, of course, the Highlight Kit in Medium or Dark ($48, kkwbeauty.com) from her own recently-launched line.

That's not all. Kardashian tames her brows with MAC Eye Brows Brow Definer in Lingering ($18, nordstrom.com) and Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel ($22, nordstrom.com). For eyes, she uses Lorac Starry-Eyed Baked Eye Shadow Trio in Superstar ($10, loraccosmetics.com), MAC Liquidlast Eyeliner in Boot Black ($21, macys.com), and a combination of L'Oréal Voluminous Extra-Volume Collagen Mascara ($6, target.com) and Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara ($28, sephora.com) on her lashes. She usually finishes off a makeup look with KKW Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Crème Lipsticks ($45 for set, kkwbeauty.com), or a combination of two NARS products: Sheer Lipstick in Belle De Jour ($28, sephora.com) and Lip Gloss in Chelsea Girls ($26, nordstrom.com).

Judging by her consistently shiny strands, the reality star knows what works for her hair. She swears by Leonor Greyl Paris Shampooing Reviviscence Repairing Shampoo ($67, nordstrom.com), Carol's Daughter Monoi Repairing Hair Mask ($32, ulta.com), Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 ($20, amazon.com), Rodin Luxury Hair Oil ($70, barneys.com), Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Crème ($16, amazon.com), and Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream ($52, amazon.com).

For a fit body to match her flawless complexion, Kardashian turns to celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. It costs about $15,000 to participate in Peterson’s six-week program, and considering he’s been training her since she was 19, Kardashian has clearly shelled out quite a bit of cash to maintain her fantastic figure. She balances those intense workout sessions with the Atkins diet, which she's a spokeswoman for. Her favorite yummy—and trendy—treat? The Activated Charcoal Lemonade from Pressed Juicery, which can be included in juice cleanses ranging from $49 to $229.

Clearly, it's far from cheap to channel the reality star's glamorous appearance. But while we won't be able to splurge on Kim's full beauty routine, we'll probably try out a few of her recommendations—at the very least, maybe they'll help our selfies look as good as hers.