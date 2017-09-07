Kim Kardashian Shared Her Latest Workout on Snapchat—and It's Perfect for Toning Your Abs

The KUWTK star just spilled the secrets to her killer core.  

Julia Naftulin
September 07, 2017

If you follow Kim Kardashian on Snapchat, you know the reality star is all about a good filter and a great workout. In the past, she has shared the insane-looking uphill sprint drills she does with her personal trainer. Now, she's showing fans another part of her fitness regimen, with a peek at what it really takes to sculpt that rock-hard core.

A snap Kardashian posted on Wednesday began with a pic of a battle rope and an expression of exasperation: "Wtf kinda workout is this today?!" First sign of a serious sweat session!

To really fire up her middle, Kardashian does pike-ups with a stability ball. Want to try it? Get into plank pose with your feet and ankles resting on the ball. Using your core muscles, slowly roll the ball towards your chest; then return to plank position. That's one rep. Kardashian does 20.

Another core-scorching exercise from the celeb's routine: bear crawls. This one involves getting on all-fours, with your knees lifted a few inches off the floor. With a neutral spine and your navel drawn in, move your right hand and left foot forward one step; then move your left hand and right foot forward one step. (Too see what it looks like, click here.) Kardashian does 3 sets of 10 steps. And to make the exercise even tougher, during each step she pushes a medicine ball with her lifted hand.

It's no wonder Kim's got such killer abs.

Our new fit goal: keeping up with Kardashian at the gym.

