Khloe Kardashian Talks Motherhood, Mental Health, and Her Changing Body Shape

We were lucky enough to attend the launch of Good American’s new activewear line today, and it was seriously fierce (check out our Facebook Live video below). To kick off the event, there was a step dance performance (the dancers were clad in the newest pieces from the collection, which made us covet everything). But the icing on the cake was the opportunity to hear Good American co-founder Khloe Kardashian open up about her own body image, how she's been staying on top of her workouts post-pregnancy, and what it’s like to be a new mother.

Khloé Kardashian is launching her Good American activewear today and we’re here LIVE with her taking a first look! Posted by Health on Thursday, August 2, 2018

Kardashian told the panel that from a young age, she’s always had an athletic body type. “I always had to go to a different part of the department store," she recalled. "I was at a size, like, 14 or 16 at my biggest, and that wasn't where my sisters were shopping. I always felt really embarrassed shopping with my sisters and girlfriends."

She added that there's an unfair misconception that women "of shape" are weak, unhealthy, and have little endurance, which couldn’t be further from the truth. Good American's mission is to be inclusive and to embrace women of all shapes, sizes, and walks of life, she adds. "Not everyone wants to be a size 6, and that’s something I love about Good American,” Kardashian said.

Since giving birth to baby True a few months ago, Kardashian has been working on getting back into her own fitness routine. She told us that to motivate herself to power through a workout, she sets small, attainable goals so as to not discourage herself if she doesn't see results right away.

She was excited to get clearance from her doctor to start working out, but getting back into her groove was a little brutal. "The first day I could not do the most simple things," she confessed. "I was out of breath, it was just different. I kind of felt like really defeated, like ‘oh man I don’t know if I can do this." It wasn’t until about three weeks into her workout routine that she felt more confident and like herself. She added that working out is not necessarily about looking good, but more about her sanity, which is why she is happy to be back at it.

What we really wanted to know, though, was how baby True is doing. The glowing mom didn’t disappoint, and dished to the panel about her 3-month-old daughter. "No matter how tired you are after work or whatever, it melts your heart," Kardashian gushed about coming home to her baby girl. "You just love every minute of it." The new mom added that she's currently working on getting her little one to giggle, although True is having none of it. Instead, True saves her laughs for dad Tristan Thompson, which drives Kardashian crazy, she joked.