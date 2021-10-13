Khloé Kardashian Quit Yo-Yo Dieting to Become Healthier Both Mentally and Physically

I've noticed she's really tough, which is a great thing. And if that's who she is, I'm not trying to make her not be that way. But sometimes, I'll notice she may bump into something. I'll say, "Are you OK, Tu-Tu?" And she'll say yes and kind of brush it off. I do try to always tell her that it's OK if she cries or if something is wrong. When it comes to food—I had so many issues. It wasn't from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body. So, I don't play when it comes to True. She's very tall. People will always say, "She's so big." And I'll say, "Oh, she's so tall." I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that.