Khloé Kardashian on Being Body-Shamed: 'I Don’t Care What Weight I Am'

"I love women of all shapes and sizes," Khloé Kardashian tells Health in our January/February issue, on newsstands December 23rd. "I love empowering women, and I’m obsessed with confident women."

That’s one reason why the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, was inspired to create Good American—her new denim line that's all about making jeans every woman can feel comfortable in, whether she's a size 00 or 24. The brand's all-inclusive focus is noticeably different from the stick-thin standards Khloé experienced firsthand when she was younger.

"I was always alienated when I’d go shopping with my sisters," she recalls. "If you were an 8 or a 10, [the salespeople would] gasp, so as a 12, which I was at one point—God forbid!—they’d shun me, and it was horrible."

Luckily, times have changed. Khloé points to inspiring women like Ashley Graham as leaders of a "body revolution" in the media: "I love that pop culture now has realistic body images for women to look up to, especially for kids," she says.

After Khloé's very public divorce from former NBA player Lamar Odom, she sought the gym as an outlet and joined Equinox: "I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight."

Since then, Khloé has continued to slim down, maintaining a rigorous fitness routine and adhering to a nutritious diet. Her go-to fit tricks? Jumping rope (which can burn more than 10 calories per minute) and running in a sauna suit ("You take it off and it's like a pool of sweat").

Unsurprisingly, people have taken note of Khloé’s impressively toned physique—and want to achieve a similar body transformation of their own. The star's newest show, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian (premiering January 12 on E!) follows Khloé as she coaches contestants through calorie-burning workouts to help them build strength and self-confidence.

Still, Khloé is well aware that there will always be haters: "Some people were like, ‘It took you so long to lose weight,’" she says, adding, "But some people are like, ‘I liked you better when you were fat.’ I get body-shamed now that I work out!"

But the coolest Kardashian sister knows what true wellness really means—and it has nothing to do with the number on the scale: "I don’t care what weight I am," Khloé tells us. "It’s genuinely about me being healthy."

Amen, Khlo.