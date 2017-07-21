Fitness Star Kayla Itsines Shares Why She's Embracing Her Stretch Marks

Fitness Influencer Kalya Itsines is in crazy-good shape. It’s just one of many reasons she’s amassed 7.1 million followers on Instagram. If you're one of them, you've probably seen her recent vacay pics featuring her rock-solid bod in tiny shorts and bathing suits. But along with those fitspirational photos, Itsines posted a very real and relatable bikini shot this morning, to show off the stretch marks on her hip.

In the caption, Itsines said some of her followers had been asking if she had any: "Yes I sure do," she wrote, and then went on to explain why she has no shame about her stripes: “I am a woman, and I am proud to be one and have these marks!” she said.

RELATED: 18 Moves to Tone Your Butt, Thighs, and Legs

Itsines told her fans that having stretch marks—or not—is totally normal: "Some of us won't have any at all, some will have them just like me and others will be completely different."

In other words, stretch marks are really no big deal. Itsines says she fully expects more to appear later in life, and welcomes those changes: "I’m sure when I decide to have some babies, I’ll get some more—but hey, #thisisme!” she wrote. “My beautiful bubba will be so much more important than a few lines on my bod!”

It’s nice to be reminded that someone like Itsines—who’s famous for her tight, toned physique—has stretchies, too. And that these "flaws" are not really imperfections at all, but just another part of our bodies to love and appreciate.