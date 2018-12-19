Kayla Itsines Is Pregnant! See the Sweet Photo of Her Bump

Congratulations are in order for social media influencer Kayla Itsines and her fiancé Tobi Pearce: The super-fit couple are expecting their first child next May.

Itsines, who is the founder of the fitness community Sweat, announced the news to her 10 million Instagram followers earlier today in a sweet video.

Image zoom Kayla Itsines

"I've wanted kids ever since I met Tobi, and it's something we have always talked about," Itsines said in a statement. "It turns out that when we were ready, it was just perfect timing."

The couple, based in Adelaide, Australia, are excited to hold a gender reveal around the holidays for their families and friends. "Everyone will find out around Christmas time," Itsines said. (Fingers crossed her Instagram followers do, too!)

Image zoom Kayla Itsines

Itsines is 20 weeks pregnant and will give birth in Australia's winter. "[Tobi] will make the most perfect father," she said. "I've never seen him so excited about anything. He has already planned the funniest fluffy outfits for our winter baby, and he talks to my tummy every morning and night."

Image zoom Kayla Itsines

And if you're a fan of Itsines' popular BBG workout, don't worry: The trainer says she'll continue to update her community during her pregnancy and beyond. "I'm so blessed to have such a strong BBG community," she says. "I'm so excited to relate to my BBG mums even more through my pregnancy journey."

